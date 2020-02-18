|
John H. "Jack" Loew, formerly of Tamaqua, Pa. and a longtime resident of Abington, Pa., beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Plantation Estates in Matthews, N.C. He was 89.
Born Thursday, Jan. 22, 1931 in Tamaqua, John was the son of the late Edgar W. and Emily (Focht) Loew. He also was preceded in death by his siblings, Franklin Loew, Louise Earthman, Edgar N. Loew, William Loew, and Elizabeth "Betty" Pettiet.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie (Roppel) Loew; daughter, Lisa L. Wilson, wife of Grant, of Charlotte, N.C.; son, David A. Loew of Abington, Pa.; grandchildren, Brittany Schmalfeld, Christopher Wilson, and Brooke Wilson; and great granddaughter, Amelia Wilson. Many nieces, nephews and extended family also survive Jack.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Class of 1948, he earned his Accounting degree at Pierce College, Philadelphia, in 1952. Jack served honorably in the United States Army Finance Corps in South Korea from 1953 to 1954. After returning from service, he worked at Mathison Aitken and Co. (public accounting firm) from 1954 to 1963. In 1961 he became a Certified Public Accountant. From 1964 to 1984, he worked as a management consultant at KMG, one of the largest public accounting firms which later became KPMG, one of the top four accounting firms in the country. From 1984 to 1987 he was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of AmQuip Crane Co. From 1988 to 1989, Jack established his own consulting firm, John H. Loew & Associates. From 1990 to 1999 he was the Controller and a member of the Board of Directors for Aldan Industries, a manufacturing company in Philadelphia.
Jack was a very active member of Abington Presbyterian Church for 53 years, which included a term as an Elder. He was a member of Matthew's United Methodist Church in North Carolina since 2017.
Jack was a Mason and member of the Shriners. He enjoyed time with family, gardening, dancing, walking, cooking, and meticulously decorating the Christmas tree every year. Jack volunteered at his local Hospice for many years.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 655 East Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Interment with military honors will be conducted Feb. 20, at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name may be made to Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 18, 2020