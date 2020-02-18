|
|
John H. Manzinger passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Abington Hospital. He was 66.
John was born Oct. 27, 1953 to Harvey and Ruby (Sutton) Manzinger in Abington, Pa. He spent his life working for Abington Township, but more important to John was his devotion to the Edge Hill Fire Department, where he was a lifetime member.
He is survived by his wife, Alison, his children, Jason and Ericka, and his siblings, Dave (Betsy), Alan and Janet Kirk (Dave). He is also survived by numerous family members and friends, and will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Carmel Presbyterian Church, 100 Edgehill Road, Glenside, followed by a procession to George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John's name to the Edge Hill Fire Department, 2843 Limekiln Pike, Glenside, PA 19038.
John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside
www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 18, 2020