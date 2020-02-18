Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Freed Funeral Home Inc
124 N Easton Rd
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for John Manzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Manzinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Manzinger Obituary
John H. Manzinger passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Abington Hospital. He was 66.

John was born Oct. 27, 1953 to Harvey and Ruby (Sutton) Manzinger in Abington, Pa. He spent his life working for Abington Township, but more important to John was his devotion to the Edge Hill Fire Department, where he was a lifetime member.

He is survived by his wife, Alison, his children, Jason and Ericka, and his siblings, Dave (Betsy), Alan and Janet Kirk (Dave). He is also survived by numerous family members and friends, and will be greatly missed by all.

There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Carmel Presbyterian Church, 100 Edgehill Road, Glenside, followed by a procession to George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John's name to the Edge Hill Fire Department, 2843 Limekiln Pike, Glenside, PA 19038.

John R. Freed Funeral Home,

Glenside

www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -