|
|
John Francis "Jack" Helm of Doylestown died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was 87.
Jack was the loving and devoted husband of Joyce Braun Gallagher Helm with whom he had shared 36 years of marriage and was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Valentino Helm who passed in 1982.
Born in Coatesville he was the son of the late Francis T. and Margaretta Mahan Helm.
Raised in Downingtown, Jack attended Westward Elementary School and Downingtown Junior and Senior High School, graduating in 1951. An exemplary athlete, Jack played football and baseball for Downingtown High School and was recently elected to the Chester County Sports Hall of Fame.
Jack would go on to Villanova University where he continued to play football and baseball as well as earn his Bachelor's Degree in Economics in 1955 and then served proudly in the United States Marine Corps.
Jack's career would find him first with 's fundraising division and then he spent 30 years with the United States Postal Service, retiring from the role of Post Master.
Additionally, Jack coached for the Downingtown Little League and for the Downingtown Young Whippets Babe Ruth Baseball.
In addition to his wife, Jack leaves behind his children and step-children, John "Jack" Helm Jr. (Susan) of Downingtown, Pa. Stephen Helm of Mechanicsville, Pa., Maura Duncan (James) of Doylestown, Joyce Cooney (Brian) of Doylestown, Erin Volko (Michael) of Pipersville, and Joseph Gallagher (Nancy) of Doylestown. He also leaves behind his 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902. His interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Doylestown.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope for Helm at 527 William St., Downingtown, PA 19335 or by visiting www.hopeforhelm.com or by donating to For The Least of Our Brothers at https://www.leastofourbrothers.org/.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 8, 2020