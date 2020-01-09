|
John Hobert Mann of Sellersville, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Brookdale Dublin, Dublin, Pa. He was 81.
He was the husband of Pauline C. (Crouthamel) Mann. The couple had celebrated their 56th Wedding Anniversary on May 24, 2019.
Born and raised in Jersey Shore, Pa., he was the son of the late John W. and Martha Elizabeth (Bailey) Mann. A 1956 graduate of Jersey Shore High School, he attained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Millersville State College, Millersville, Pa.
Following his college graduation, John moved to Southeastern Pennsylvania and taught at Pennridge High School, Perkasie, Pa. After teaching, he began his career in business, retiring from Draeger, Telford, Pa., in 2004.
John was active in his community, where he served two terms on the Pennridge School Board and was President from 1976 to 1983. He also served as a Supervisor for West Rockhill Township for decades. "He never met a stranger."
Strong in his faith, he taught Adult Sunday School classes at St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie, Pa., as well as the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, Pa. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie, Pa.
John was a member of the Shiloh-MacCalla Lodge No. 558 F&AM, Souderton, Pa., for 50 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Valley of Allentown, Lehigh Consistory, since 1970.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Brian Kramer and his wife, Melissa, of Boyertown, Pa., Kimberly S. Schoellkopf and her husband, Michael, of Perkasie, Pa., and Tracy Mann Piestrak of Collinsville, Va.; five grandchildren, who were the light of his life, LeeAnn and Nathan Kramer, Adam and Ashley Schoellkopf, and Daniel Piestrak; a brother, David Mann and his wife, Frances, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and a niece, Debbie.
John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend and will remain in our hearts forever.
His funeral services will begin at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Rockhill Township Park & Recreation Fund, 1028 Ridge Road, Sellersville, PA 18960.
