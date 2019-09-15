|
John J. Brabazon of Doylestown passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side. He was 80.
Born in Abington, John graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from LaSalle College (now LaSalle University) before earning his Master's from Villanova, and finally his Ph.D. in Education, at St. John's University, Queens, N.Y.
John was a highly regarded educator who made a difference at New Hope-Solebury High School, Woodrow Wilson High School, William Tennent High School, and Klinger Junior High, before he retired in 1991. He was active as a PIAA Track Official for 31 years, and treasurer of the Local District 1 Chapter, as well as officiating with Suburban One League, Princeton University, and the Penn Relays.
John was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church where over the years he was involved with The Choir, The Knights of Columbus, and Saint Vincent DePaul Society. He was a frequent visitor of The Shrine of Czestochowa of Doylestown. He devoted hours creating a backyard landscape with multiple fishponds, which he enjoyed sharing with his children and grandchildren. Growing up on a farm, he always had tomato plants nearby.
John was the beloved husband of the late Ann H. Brabazon; devoted father of Kristine Caverly (Torin), Danielle Brabazon (John Marino), Alicia Brabazon-Curtin (Gerald), John J. Brabazon (Lisa), and Tecla Brabazon (Richard Allegretti); and loving grandfather of 15, Keara, Quinn, Rae, John, Paul, Addison, Luke, Jacob, Tara, Michael, Jessica, Lucy, Claire, Christopher, and Emily.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown, where the funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. John will be interred next to Ann immediately following in Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, John requested memorial gifts be made to support Ann's High School Alma Mater: The Mary Louis Academy, 176-21 Wexford Terrace, Jamaica, NY 11432. www.tmla.org
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019