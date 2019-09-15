Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
John J. Brabazon Obituary
John J. Brabazon of Doylestown passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side. He was 80.

Born in Abington, John graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from LaSalle College (now LaSalle University) before earning his Master's from Villanova, and finally his Ph.D. in Education, at St. John's University, Queens, N.Y.

John was a highly regarded educator who made a difference at New Hope-Solebury High School, Woodrow Wilson High School, William Tennent High School, and Klinger Junior High, before he retired in 1991. He was active as a PIAA Track Official for 31 years, and treasurer of the Local District 1 Chapter, as well as officiating with Suburban One League, Princeton University, and the Penn Relays.

John was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church where over the years he was involved with The Choir, The Knights of Columbus, and Saint Vincent DePaul Society. He was a frequent visitor of The Shrine of Czestochowa of Doylestown. He devoted hours creating a backyard landscape with multiple fishponds, which he enjoyed sharing with his children and grandchildren. Growing up on a farm, he always had tomato plants nearby.

John was the beloved husband of the late Ann H. Brabazon; devoted father of Kristine Caverly (Torin), Danielle Brabazon (John Marino), Alicia Brabazon-Curtin (Gerald), John J. Brabazon (Lisa), and Tecla Brabazon (Richard Allegretti); and loving grandfather of 15, Keara, Quinn, Rae, John, Paul, Addison, Luke, Jacob, Tara, Michael, Jessica, Lucy, Claire, Christopher, and Emily.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown, where the funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. John will be interred next to Ann immediately following in Doylestown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, John requested memorial gifts be made to support Ann's High School Alma Mater: The Mary Louis Academy, 176-21 Wexford Terrace, Jamaica, NY 11432. www.tmla.org

Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019
