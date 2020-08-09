1/1
John J. Hetherington III, Esq.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Hetherington III, Esq., "Jack", of Pipersville, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 73.

Jack was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late John J. Hetherington Jr. and Josephine Krawiecz Hetherington. He resided in Chalfont, Pa. before moving to Pipersville, Pa. three years ago.

Jack was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and the University of Gonzaga in 1977 with a Juris Doctor degree. He was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church of Hilltown, Pa. and the Knights of Columbus. He was a founding father of Elder Law, and a member of many Elder Law organizations and law committees, too numerous to mention. Jack also was an adjunct professor of law for a time at Bucks County Community College. He was elected Super Lawyer by his peers every year since 2005. His spirited personality, wit, and gift of gab allowed him to be a natural at speaking engagements related to Elder Law. He also authored many articles pertaining to his profession.

Jack loved playing golf, gardening, Pinochle, traveling, and sailing. He especially loved being with his friends, family, and grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of 12 years to Anita (Schechinger) Hetherington; the devoted father of Wendy L. Hetherington, Jack Hetherington IV and wife, Lyndie, and Patrick Hetherington and wife, Kira; loving step-father of Kristin Simkins and Sarah Key and husband, Adam; dear brother of Billy Hetherington, Patricia Robbins and the late Joe Hetherington; and cherished grandfather of Jack V, Rylie, Oliver, Brooke and Colt.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Bucks Beautiful at www.bucksbeautiful.org would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Dear Anita and Family - Fay and I were so sorry to hear about Jack‘s sudden passing. We have a lot of great memories of Jack at Watkins Glen and the Moffett’s Christmas parties. Please accept our sincere sympathy. He was a wonderful man.
Tom Fenstermacher
Tom Fenstermacher
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved