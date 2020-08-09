John J. Hetherington III, Esq., "Jack", of Pipersville, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 73.
Jack was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late John J. Hetherington Jr. and Josephine Krawiecz Hetherington. He resided in Chalfont, Pa. before moving to Pipersville, Pa. three years ago.
Jack was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and the University of Gonzaga in 1977 with a Juris Doctor degree. He was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church of Hilltown, Pa. and the Knights of Columbus. He was a founding father of Elder Law, and a member of many Elder Law organizations and law committees, too numerous to mention. Jack also was an adjunct professor of law for a time at Bucks County Community College. He was elected Super Lawyer by his peers every year since 2005. His spirited personality, wit, and gift of gab allowed him to be a natural at speaking engagements related to Elder Law. He also authored many articles pertaining to his profession.
Jack loved playing golf, gardening, Pinochle, traveling, and sailing. He especially loved being with his friends, family, and grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of 12 years to Anita (Schechinger) Hetherington; the devoted father of Wendy L. Hetherington, Jack Hetherington IV and wife, Lyndie, and Patrick Hetherington and wife, Kira; loving step-father of Kristin Simkins and Sarah Key and husband, Adam; dear brother of Billy Hetherington, Patricia Robbins and the late Joe Hetherington; and cherished grandfather of Jack V, Rylie, Oliver, Brooke and Colt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Bucks Beautiful at www.bucksbeautiful.org
would be appreciated.
