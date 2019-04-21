|
|
John J. Loughlin of Doylestown died on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019, with his wife and two sons by his side. He was the beloved husband and dearest friend for 44 years of Pat O'Farrell Loughlin.
Born in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Loughlin. He attended Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx and St. Francis College in Brooklyn.
In 2001, he retired from Sperry Rand/Unisys after 30 years as the Vice President of domestic and international employee benefits.
He was known for his kindness, sense of humor and love of children. His pockets were never without candy for them and he delighted in passing it out at the most inappropriate moments.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Matthew (Orasa), his son, Edward (Jessica) and Tracy DePaoli and Kathleen Loughlin. He was the beloved grandfather of Wendy, Elena and Lara. He is also survived by his sisters: Ann Wohlgenant, Alice Fierro and Elizabeth Blake.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am, Thursday April 25th, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 E. State Street, Doylestown, where friends may call from 9:30 am. Interment will follow the Mass in Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome remembrances in John's name to the .Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019