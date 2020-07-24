1/
John J. Miller
John J. Miller passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was 89.

John was born in Philadelphia to Anna (Mesz) and John G. Miller.

He was the loving husband of 69 years to Kathleen (Doody), and the father of Kathy Borghi (Lou), Patty Miller, Mary Miller and Terry Divas (Rick). He is also survived by six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his brother, Martin Miller (Lolly), and many nieces and nephews.

John was a USPS employee for 38 years and retired as a Postmaster in the Morrisville/Yardley area.

The Miller family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, July 25, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, John's family has requested donations be made to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund, Philanthropy Dept., 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.

Condolences may be sent to the Miller family by visiting the web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
