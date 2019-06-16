|
|
John J. Mullaney passed away June 6, 2019, at the Bailey Center in St. Augustine, Fla., surrounded by his family. He was 86.
John was the loving husband of Diane C. Mullaney, father of Mike J. Mullaney and John M. Mullaney and grandfather of Miller P. Mullaney and Megan E. Mullaney (son and daughter of John and Jodi).
John was born in Quincy, Mass., in 1932 and was one of five children of Thomas and Bertha Mullaney. He had one sister, Fran Babcock (deceased) and is survived by his three brothers, Bob, Larry and Paul.
John was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and was drafted in 1952 during the Korean War working as a mechanic in the motorcade and playing football at Fort Dix, N.J. He later attended General Motors Institute in Flint Michigan on the GI Bill.
John was a true "car guy" and joined Buick Motor Company, working his way up the ladder to Zone Manager of New York City. Through hard work, savings and help from his wife, John became a Buick dealer in Doylestown, Pa., in the mid 1970's (Frankenfield Buick, Pontiac). John loved the auto business since it allowed him to travel with his wife and family. He retired at the age of 60 and for a period of time lived both in Florida and Cape Cod, Mass., enjoying his golden years.
John loved food, travel and big band jazz. He cherished watching all sports and especially loved the outdoors. He spent many years of his life hunting deer in Bucks County, Pa., and catching Striped Bass on Cape Cod with his brother, Larry, and son, Mike. John adored the ocean and spending time watching the boats and fishing at Matanzas Inlet in St. Augustine.
John was a true gentleman and "people person." He was known for providing good advice to his colleagues, friends and family on a variety of topics. He was always willing to share his experience and knowledge when asked. John was also a very proud father and grandfather and loved sharing positive accolades about his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed! May he rest in peace and God bless his soul!
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW: https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage. Click: Yes, this is an honor/memorial gift: John J. Mullaney. And if you would like VFW to send a letter acknowledging your gift: John and Jodi Mullaney, 2708 Shawnee Way, St. Johns, FL 32259.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home,
St. Augustine, FL
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019