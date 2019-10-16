|
John "Jimmy" Jones Sr. of Doylestown Township, Pa. passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown. He was 72.
Born in Newtown, Pa. to the late James and Sarah Frances (Waller) Jones, Jimmy resided in Warrington, Pa. before moving to Doylestown in 1987.
Jimmy was a partner and owner of Fleet Warehouse of Ivyland, Pa. since 1975. He enjoyed his boat, photography, raising ostriches, horses and flying his plane in past years.
He was the beloved husband for 52 years to Lois (Howard) Jones; the devoted father of John J. Jones Jr. and wife, Lori, Kevin Jones, Brian Jones and wife, Candice, and Camille Jones; dear brother of Sarah Stephens (John), Lynda Macky (Donald), Edward Jones, Arlene McQuillar, and the late Elizabeth Griffin, Marvin Jones and Arnold Jones; and the loving grandfather of Kailah and Andre' Jones. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Second Baptist Church of Doylestown, 6055 Swamp Rd., Fountainville, PA 18923, where a viewing will be from from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Second Baptist Church of Doylestown Building Fund would be appreciated.
