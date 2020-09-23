John Joseph Loughran, "Jack", of Chalfont died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Pine Run Health Center. He was 92.He was the beloved husband of 50 years to the late Elizabeth M. Kehlor Loughran, "Bette", and grandfather of the late Liam Loughran.Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of Joseph and Helen Gilligan Loughran.Jack was a graduate of West Catholic High School and he proudly served two tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps (1949 -1951). Jack and Bette moved to Chalfont in 1963 and were founding members of St. Jude parish. Jack was also a proud 50-year member of the Steamfitters Union (Local 420) and a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus.Jack loved nature and enjoyed spending time at Lake Galena. In his later years, Jack became an avid cyclist and spent many afternoons riding around Bucks County often with his children alongside.He is survived by his six children, Kevin Loughran and his wife, Donna, of Souderton, Loretta Loughran of Chalfont, John Loughran and his wife, Holly, of North Wales, Michael Loughran and his spouse, Jim Leach, of Doylestown, Mary Beth Tramo and her husband, Paul, of Chalfont, and Joseph Loughran and his wife, Micki, of Chalfont. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:45 a.m. until his Concelebrated Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Church in Chalfont at the above address.