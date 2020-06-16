John Karl Biemuller Sr. went home to his Good Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 92.He was born June 26, 1927 in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, and baptized "Johannes" by his grandfather, Reverend Andreas Biemuller, founder of St. Petri's German Lutheran Church.John passed peacefully at Symphony Manor in Feasterville.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Ella Biemuller (Southwell), his brothers, David and Eugene, his twin sister, Eleanor Brown, and most recently, his nephew, Karl Biemuller.John is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Mary (Dailey) Biemuller, with whom he celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May. John spoke often of his being the luckiest man in the world to have found Margaret and everyone readily agreed. John and Margaret spent most of their married life in Feasterville raising a large family.John graduated from Frankford High School and was a proud American who served as a supply sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Stuttgart, West Germany. While away from his job at Hellwig Dyeing Corporation in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia, employees were encouraged to write to "Johnny B." Margaret, who joined Hellwig's while John was away, wondered often, "Who is this "Johnny B?" She was about to find out when John returned home, and that was the start of their love story.In addition to Margaret, John was extremely proud of his daughter and five sons, Ruth Keller (William), David (Shayla), Paul (Patricia), John Jr. (Susan), Thomas (Jenie) and Matthew (Lizanne). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, William (Megan), Michael (Casey), Lisa (Derrick), Derek, John III (Christine), Frederick (Crystal), Christina (C.B.), Sarah (Nick), Melissa (Jack), Richard (Angela), Rachel (Estuardo), Kelly (Victor), Jennifer, Ryan (Lindsay), Cory and Shawn. John's 10 great-grandchildren include Brianna, Caroline, Waylon, Charlie, Olivia, Haley, Scarlett, Jack, Cora and Lincoln, with Number 11 on the way. Also surviving John are many nieces and nephews.The Biemuller extended family knows the couple as Uncle Jack and Aunt Marge, while the Daileys refer to them as Uncle John and Aunt Margaret Mary. Known by their friends as John and Marge at the Neshaminy Activity Center, they enjoyed many trips, Bunko, pool, Wii Bowling and other great times over the years.It's hard to say which John enjoyed more, the Philadelphia Phillies or the Eagles. One thing is certain… John loved playing sports, coaching his sons' football teams at Assumption BVM School, and he related most things in life to the game of football. He could often be found watching one game on TV while listening to another on the radio.John's other passion was the music of Glenn Miller and other big bands from the swing era. Many will never forget him loudly playing "In the Mood" and how much he loved to dance with Marge. John and his family enjoyed many busy gatherings at the house during the holidays and, in his favorite season of summer, around the backyard pool. He never did get his powder blue Cadillac that he always joked about, but he had so much more. John lived a long and happy life and will be sorely missed, but he is finally at rest.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Neshaminy Activity Center, 1842 Brownsville Rd., Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053, or Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton