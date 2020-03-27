|
John M. Brittain of Upper Black Eddy, Pa. passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in his home. He was 79.
He was born March 20, 1941 in New York, N.Y., a son of the late Frederick and Simone Doucet Brittain.
John was a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country from 1959 until 1963. After leaving the Navy, John entered into a lifelong career in banking; retiring in 1998 from CoreStates Bank in Philadelphia as Vice President of Marketing.
When his two sons where growing up, John enjoyed coaching Palisades Youth Basketball and coaching baseball for Bridgeton and Tinicum Township. He served as President of the Palisades Sports Boosters, Treasurer of the Bridgeton Athletic Association and as a Democratic Committeeman for Nockamixon Township.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ottsville, Pa. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and, after retirement, learned how to enjoy playing golf. He and his wife, Carole Lee, loved going on many cruses together during their 55 and a half years of marriage.
He will be missed by his wife, Carole Lee; two sons and their wives, Bob and Raquel and John Jr. and Jennifer; four grandchildren, Corrine (Chris), Taylor (Bill), Jackson and Brooke; and one brother, Frederick Brittain and his wife, Dorothy.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
