|
|
John P. Katona Sr. of Willow Grove passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was 90.
John was the beloved husband of Margaret (Ervin) Katona, with whom he shared over 63 years of marriage.
Born in Weatherly, Pa., John was a son of the late Frank Orazio and Anna Katona.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Diane Conlan and her husband, Joseph, Annette Rosenberg and her husband, Alan, and John Katona Jr. and his wife, Susan; grandchildren, Chrisy, Mark, Lauren, Steven, Janine and Brooke; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Jackson, Audrey and Connor; brothers and sisters, Elizabeth, Valentino, James and Paul; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Kathryn, Josephine, Frank, Anna, Pauline, Anthony, Mary, Stephen, Theresa, Rosemarie and Pasquale.
He enjoyed trips to the beach and working on various construction projects. John was a skilled woodworking craftsman and problem solver; there was nothing he could not fix. John used those skills to help build the Library at St. Catherine of Siena School. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War.
John was a family man first, a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather who enjoyed family dinners of pasta with meatballs and wine.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing after 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 30, 2019