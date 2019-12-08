|
John P. Morgan, "Jack," of Doylestown, Pa. passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was 92.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Walter and Addie (Taylor) Morgan, Jack resided in Perkasie, Pa. before moving to Doylestown 18 years ago.
He was the former owner of the Hy-Way Diner located on South Main Street in Doylestown with his brother, Fred, after purchasing it from his mother. Jack's family established the diner in 1938 with the purchase of a train car that was used as a diner until 1979.
He was a school bus driver for the Central Bucks School District for 22 years. Jack was a U.S. World War II veteran and also enjoyed hunting.
He was the devoted father of Vicki Morgan, Nancy Eaton (Craig), and Jack Morgan Jr. (Chris); dear brother of the late Walter Morgan, Fred Morgan and Marie Sanderson; grandfather of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and the beloved partner for 46 years to Patricia White.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Jack's personal dedication page at www.inmemof.org/john-jack-morgan-sr.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/
Central Bucks Crematory,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019