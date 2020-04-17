|
John (Jan) P. Wrobel of Warrington, Pa. passed away April 9, 2020 at Abington Hospital. He was 78.
John was born in Poland and made his way to the United States with his family of six when he was 19. He was the son of the late Karol and Weronika Wrobel. The brother to Standley Wrobel (deceased), Mary Christenson (sister) and Joseph Wrobel.
John was the owner of Boyer Machinery Co. Inc. and Wrobel Tool and Die Co.
Beloved husband of Jeanette Wrobel (Litzner).
He is survived by his son John C. Wrobel, wife Rosemarie Wrobel. John was the beloved Grandfather of Matthias, Wyatt, and Tristan Wrobel. He was also the Great Grandfather of Autumn Wrobel
John's Funeral Mass will be held privately on Friday April 17, 2020 11 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church. He will be interned at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, Pa.
The Funeral Mass will be able to be viewed on St. Robert Bellarmine's website and Facebook page at 11 a.m.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 17, 2020