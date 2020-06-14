John Paul Landt
John Paul Landt, passed on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Conway, SC. He was 70.

Born to Paul and Elizabeth (Danzenbaker) Landt, he was the oldest of four. John grew up in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. He miraculously beat two bouts of cancer at 15 and 21 before this last battle.

After owning his business Signs of All Kinds, he worked at Merck. He retired to SC with his fiancée where they purchased and ran a retail store in Surfside Beach named Design on a Dime. Here he was beloved by his customers and will be dearly missed. John's playful spirit and ability to make anyone laugh will be remembered by all. His two adoring dogs will miss him greatly. John believed in a literal heaven and that his only hope to go there was through faith in the work of Jesus Christ, and not because of his own merit.

John is survived by fiancée LouAnne Valleri, daughter Corinne Ayers (husband Luke), son Aaron Paul Landt Kramer, sisters Pat Carr (husband Dan), Nancy Loux (husband Jim), and brother Dan (wife Bonnie).

He also leaves behind nieces and nephews: Jennifer, Julia, Cheryl, Bethany, Karl, Brian, Ben, David, and Dan.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.
