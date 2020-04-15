|
John Paul Petko died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Artman Lutheran Home, Ambler. He was 89 and the husband for 51 years of the late Geraldine Petko, who passed away in 2004.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John J. and Anna Groszko Petko.
John served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
He worked for over 40 years for Honeywell, retiring from the Ft. Washington location.
John loved tending to his roses and doing yard work. He could fix just about anything, enjoyed reading and loved to laugh and spend time with his family. He was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church as well as a Knights of Columbus member, serving in the Father A. Gallen Council.
John is survived by his daughters: Patricia Trymbiski, her husband, Joseph, of Doylestown; Kathleen Petko-Keohane, her husband, Bill, of Worcester; Arleen Powers, of Fountainville; his son: John L. Petko, of Warrington; his eight grandchildren: Joseph, Brian, Emily, Melissa, Jennifer, Julie, Stephanie and Carolyn; his 18 great grandchildren; his sister: Josephine Pecko, of West Chester as well as his brother: Joseph Petko, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by a son: Mark S. Petko, who passed away in December 2001.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 555 Croton Road, Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 15, 2020