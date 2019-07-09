|
|
John Phillip Longyehr was reunited with his wife, Lorraine Longyehr, in the Arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
John was born Nov. 16, 1937 in Trenton, New Jersey. He had a passion for antiques and always loved traveling to different auctions to add unique pieces to his extensive collection. In his spare time he found joy in tinkering in his shop and working on his tractors. John also enjoyed watching old western movies and could usually be found resting in his chair listening to classic country music. John instilled his hard work ethic into his children from a very young age and his legacy will continue to live on through his surviving family.
Although John had many accomplishments in his life, including owning and operating Longyehr's Ice Plant and the Hodge Podge Antique Shop, he was most proud of his family.
John is survived by his three daughters, Donna Greenan, Debrah Houk and Deanna and Andrew Jervis, his three loving sisters, Mary Phillips, Anna Cox, and Cathrine Donelly, and many nieces and nephews.
John held a lot of titles in his life, but his favorite was PopPop. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ingrid Calgary, Mitchell Houk, Chelsea Vasquez, Lauren Houk, Ashley Moran, Eric Lukens, Morgan Jacobs, Colleen Jervis and Oliver Jervis, as well as five great grandchildren.
John was a very loved man who will truly be missed. He will be thought about daily and remembered by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing starting at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, July 11, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, PA 18927, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hilltown, Pa.
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown
www.donahuefuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 9, 2019