John R. Andre III died suddenly at home on June 19, 2020 of a seizure. He was 45.
John was born on September 30, 1974 at Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown, Pa. and was currently living in Schenectady, N.Y.
John attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Doylestown, and then graduated from Dubois High School in Dubois, WY in 1993. He attended the University of Wyoming and the State University of New York. He was employed by The Glens Falls Post Star newspaper, Albany Ladder Co., Shoshone Wilderness Adventures and Schindler Elevators.
John loved fishing and hunting. He spent many summers on Lake George, N.Y. with his family camping and boating. John met his future wife, Robin Benson, at Lake George; they were married in 1996. He was a volunteer fireman with the Queensbury and Lake George Fire Departments and also volunteered at City Mission of Schenectady. John was a voracious reader, particularly books about the Civil War and World War II. He was a well-informed, passionate person, a consummate storyteller and conversationalist. Friends and family knew him to be interesting, friendly, polite, generous and loving.
John is survived by his son, John R. Andre IV, his daughter, Sofia E. Andre, his mother, Flora P. Kolman (Matthew), his father John R. Andre II (Anita), his sisters, Flora A. Buoy (Kasey), Katherine A. Andre (Cali) and the mother of his children, Robin B. McLaughlin (Scott). He is also survived by six nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 17, 2020 at Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Hamilton, MT. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com
Contributions in John's memory may be made to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, N.Y. 12305.
