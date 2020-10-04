1/
John R. "Jack" Curry Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. "Jack" Curry Sr. of the Ann's Choice community, Warminster, and formerly of Dresher, passed to eternal life Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Dolores "Lori" Ann Cerra; father of John Curry Jr., Kathleen Burke (Joseph), Regina Senour, and David Curry. He also is survived by grandchildren, Elizabeth Burke Davis (Christian), Joseph Burke Jr., Michael Curry Burke, Monica, Dana, and Evan Senour; and great grandchildren, Burke, Whitney, Jack Curry, Delaney and Will Davis.

In light of the pandemic, funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

William R. May Funeral Home,

Glenside~North Wales

www.mayfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved