John R. "Jack" Curry Sr. of the Ann's Choice community, Warminster, and formerly of Dresher, passed to eternal life Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.He was the husband of the late Dolores "Lori" Ann Cerra; father of John Curry Jr., Kathleen Burke (Joseph), Regina Senour, and David Curry. He also is survived by grandchildren, Elizabeth Burke Davis (Christian), Joseph Burke Jr., Michael Curry Burke, Monica, Dana, and Evan Senour; and great grandchildren, Burke, Whitney, Jack Curry, Delaney and Will Davis.In light of the pandemic, funeral services will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.William R. May Funeral Home,Glenside~North Wales