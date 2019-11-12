|
John R. Esbenshade, a resident of Warminster, Pa. for 74 years, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. He was 85.
Born in New Holland, Pa., he was the son of the late Jay and Virginia Esbenshade.
John was a U.S. Army veteran and Union Carpenter. He was proud of his family heritage and traditions. He enjoyed the outdoors, going on day trips, traveling, spending time with his family, and enjoying the smorgasbord at Shady Maple. You could often find John watching The History Channel, talking with his neighbors, and behind a camera taking pictures of his family.
John is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn, and first wife, Mary; two sons: John S. Esbenshade (wife, Kuei Ling, and first wife, Ellen) and James Esbenshade (wife, Prudence) and Evelyn's son, Richard Furchner Jr. (late wife, Michelle); eight grandchildren: Sarah, John David, Abigail, Haley and Nathan Esbenshade, Enjoli Hurgunow, Richelle Sheets, and Erich Furchner; four great grandchildren; and his sister, Ruth Wrigley.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Spencer, and Clyde Esbenshade, and his sisters, Evelyn Colden and Jayne Jolly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 North York Road, Hatboro. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, New Holland, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the () or HOPE Worldwide (www.hopeww.org).
