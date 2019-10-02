Home

George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
John R. Haage

John R. Haage Obituary
John R. Haage, a longtime resident of Hatboro passed away Sept. 25, 2019 at the age of 90.

Born in Philadelphia to the late John Oscar and Marian (Kramer) Haage, he served in the Army before starting a career as a salesman in the office supply and furniture industry.

Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Porter) Haage, he is the loving father of Scott (Janice), Brian (Edith) and Kathy Lynn Haage, and brother of Richard Haage. He is the blessed grandfather of eight and great grandfather of 10. John was well known throughout Hatboro for his business and community activities. Memorial Services information will be announced at a later date.

FitzPatrick Funeral Home

Abington, Pa.

www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 2, 2019
