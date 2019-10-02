|
John R. Haage, a longtime resident of Hatboro passed away Sept. 25, 2019 at the age of 90.
Born in Philadelphia to the late John Oscar and Marian (Kramer) Haage, he served in the Army before starting a career as a salesman in the office supply and furniture industry.
Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Porter) Haage, he is the loving father of Scott (Janice), Brian (Edith) and Kathy Lynn Haage, and brother of Richard Haage. He is the blessed grandfather of eight and great grandfather of 10. John was well known throughout Hatboro for his business and community activities. Memorial Services information will be announced at a later date.
