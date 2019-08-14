|
John R. Myers of Upper Gwynedd Township, Pa., formerly of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Abington Hospital - Jefferson Health, Abington Township, Pa. He was 71.
He was the husband of Jeanne A. (Eckhardt) Myers. The couple had celebrated their 47th Wedding Anniversary on May 26, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Franklin J. Jr. and Helena (Starr) Myers.
A 1966 graduate of the Phil-Mont Christian Academy, Erdenheim, Pa., he attained his associate degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Paul Smith's College, Saranac Lake, N.Y.
John began his working career with the Holiday Inn at its Philadelphia location as well as other company locations. Then he worked for the George Washington Motor Lodge, Bensalem, Pa., and later for the Lakeside School, Horsham, Pa. Most recently, he was employed as a toll collector for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission at its Lansdale Interchange for 13 years until retiring in 2009.
He served on the Culinary Committee and worked in the Furniture Gallery at Brittany Pointe Estates, where he and his wife resided. An avid baker, he loved sharing the cookies he baked with others. In addition to gardening, he especially enjoyed attending his sons', and later his grandchildren's, soccer games over the years.
John loved his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, his family and the people that he met.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, John R. Myers Jr. and his wife, Arlena A., of Annville, Pa. and Jeffrey C. Myers of Bear, Del.; six grandchildren, Joannah, Jocelyn, Julia, Peter, Aubrey and Owen Myers; and a brother, Franklin J. Myers III and his wife, Nancy, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at First Baptist Church of Perkasie, 1600 N. Fifth St., Perkasie, PA 18944, where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Perkasie at the address listed above, or to New Life Island, 990 River Rd., Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 14, 2019