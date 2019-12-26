|
John R. "Jack" Glancey of Kintnersville, Pa. passed on peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was 83.
Born in Abington, Pa., Jack was the son of the late John and Margaret (Dott) Glancey. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1954. Jack continued his education at Temple in an engineering program.
He was a veteran with the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve.
Sixty years ago in June, Jack married the love of his life, Margaret V. "Peg" Dingley. Together they have been blessed to have four children, Robert Glancey of Kintnersville, Thomas Glancey and spouse, Lucy Montgomery, of Pipersville, and Jenny Yusella and spouse, Michael, of Hellertown, Pa. Jack will celebrate eternal life with their son Johnny, who passed away in 1961. He was the loving grandfather of five grandchildren, Kayla Davidock, Sean Glancey, Jack Glancey, Kevin Yusella and Matthew Yusella.
Jack was a dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church of Ottsville, Pa. Many will remember Jack as a proud 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus, Father Stommel Council #4545. In addition, he was a member of the American Legion as well as a RSES member for over 50 years.
Jack's career was with Sears as a HVAC technician; Glancey Refrigeration; electrical engineer at Naval Air Propulsion Center, Trenton, N.J. and Naval Air Station, Pax River, Md.
He enjoyed woodworking, golf, reading, Irish music and walking. He designed and constructed his family home in Upper Bucks. It is no suprise with Jack's talent that this home included an innovative and ultra-high efficiency heating system.
Jack will be remembered as a loving husband, a proud father and dedicated grandfather. He was a gentleman, a kind and caring friend to all who knew him and will be missed deeply.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jack's funeral at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. John the Baptist Church, 4050 Durham Road (Rt. 412), Ottsville, Pa., followed by Jack's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Building Fund, 4050 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942, or to the Knights of Columbus, Father Stommel Council #4545, 4050 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942.
