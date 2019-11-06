|
John Rutledge Foster Jr. of Horsham passed away, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at home. He was 67.
He was the beloved husband of Christine with whom he had shared 32 years of marriage. He was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late John and Joan Foster.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by six children, John Foster of Doylestown, Allison Foster of Philadelphia, Emily Foster of Boston, Joseph Foster of Horsham, Kevin Foster of Horsham, and Hannah Foster of Horsham.
Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (no Service at 11am), on November 9th in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd, Hatboro.
To share memories and condolences with John's family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.
Schneider Funeral Home of Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 6, 2019