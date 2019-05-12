|
|
John T. Harmer of Brownsville, Texas, formerly of Chalfont, Pa., passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 91.
John was a Mechanical Engineer for Proctor and Schwartz Company in Horsham. He also was a Security Guard for Macy's Department Stores. John was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Louise A. (Keogh) Harmer of Brownsville, Texas, formerly of Chalfont, Pa., passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Valley Medical Center, Texas. She was 76.
Louise enjoyed a full life dedicated to helping others, especially children, whom she fondly referred to as "her kids," as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for many years in both Pennsylvania and Texas.
Both John and Louise were active in the Chalfont Fire Department.
They are survived by their daughter, Louise A. Adams, grandchildren, Melanie Abshire and William Ellingham, and three great-grandchildren, Heath, Angel and Aiden. They are also survived by John's brothers, James and spouse, Jean Harmer, Joseph Harmer, and Philip Harmer, and sister-in-law, Emily Harmer, and Louise's brother, Jim (Terry) Keogh and numerous 2nd and 3rd generation nieces and nephews.
John and Louise were preceded in death by John's parents, John and Frances Harmer; Louise's parents, James and Adeline Keogh; John's brother, Francis Harmer; John's sisters, Mary Elizabeth Colasanto and Sister Catherine Mary, MMS; and sisters-in-law, Barbara A. Harmer and Vivian Harmer. They were also preceded in death by their son-in-law, John F. Adams Jr., and by the father of their grandchildren, William Ellingham III.
The family will receive relatives and friends at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. Jude Church and Shrine, 321 Butler Ave. (Rt. 202), Chalfont, PA 18914, followed by John and Louise's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown, Pa.
www.donahuefuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2019