John Toutkoushian Sr. of Bloomington, Indiana passed away from this life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, due to complications with Parkinson's disease. He was 86.
John was born on Monday, June 12, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Edward and Marian (Tieman) Toutkoushian. He spent much of his childhood with his brothers, Forrest and Philip, at St. Mary's Villa in Ambler, Pa., and attended high school at St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia.
John worked as a draftsman at General Electric, and started his own printed circuit board drafting business (T-Square). On Nov. 7, 1953, he married JoAnn Hulgas, and they raised two sons, John Jr. and Robert.
John was very active in the community through Boy Scouts, the Kiwanis club, and St. Cyril's church. He loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener and landscaper. John enjoyed collecting coins, stamps, and artwork, and was arguably the biggest fan of the St. Louis Cardinals in the greater Philadelphia area. He was known as a friendly, generous and loyal person who could talk to anyone and made numerous friends wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, JoAnn; his son, John Jr.; brothers, Forrest and Philip; and sister, Florence.
John is survived by his son, Robert and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Emily, Kevin, Hannah, and Brett; daughter-in-law, Linda; grandchildren, Tammara, John III and his wife, Kim, Jackie and her husband, Alex, Jason, and Katelyn; sisters-in-law, Joan and Helen; eight great-grandchildren; and three nephews and nieces and their families.
The family is deeply indebted to the staff at Stonecroft Health Campus for the wonderful care that they provided to John during the last three years.
A service in memory of John Toutkoushian will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Cyril's of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, Pa., followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to support the mission of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia at www.sjprep.org/page.cfm?p=1343.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 1, 2019