Baskwill Funeral Home Inc.
20 West Montgomery Avenue
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
215-675-1631
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lehman Methodist Church
300 S. York Rd
Hatboro, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lehman Methodist Church
300 S. York Rd
Hatboro, PA
John Traub Obituary
John Russel Traub, a lifetime resident of Hatboro and Warminster, died Monday, July 22, 2019. He was 89.

He was the loving husband of Miriam (Suter) Traub, with whom he had shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Hatboro, he was the son of the late Walter and Louise (Montgomery) Traub.

John served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and later he attended Temple University Business School. For 54 years, John was with Fleming Foods serving as vice president.

He was a longtime active member of Lehman Methodist Church. He enjoyed golf, tennis and his loving family.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by his sons, John (Irene), Ken (Alyson) and Jim (Christy); his grandchildren, Adam, Madison, Hannah, Jessica and Jamie; and his brother Jim.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, in Lehman Methodist Church, 300 S. York Rd., Hatboro, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Cemetery.

To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 24, 2019
