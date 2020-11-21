John V. CassidyCassidy, John V. on November 20, 2020 of Doylestown, formerly of Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Kalen (nee Kulzer).Loving father of Megan Cassidy (Paul Jellen), Ryan Cassidy (Lea) and Christina LaCreta(Sean). Also survived by four grandchildren; Gavin, Nolan, Grace and Graham.Funeral Services will be Private due to Covid-19.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations to Abington Jefferson Hospice or Doylestown Hospital would be appreciated.