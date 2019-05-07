|
John W. Adams of Telford passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Neshaminy Manor in Doylestown Township. He was 90.
He was the beloved husband of 63 years to the late Dorothy B. (Coyle) Adams.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford. Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Christ Reformed Cemetery at Indian Creek in Telford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Neshaminy Manor Activity Fund, 1660 S. Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976, or to Peace Valley Nature Center, 170 N. Chapman Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at [email protected] Funeral Home,
Telford
www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 7, 2019