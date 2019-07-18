|
Jack Brand of Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa., previously of Meadowbrook and Ambler, passed away Saturday, July 12, 2019.
Born in 1922 in Philadelphia, Jack grew up in Willow Grove and graduated from Abington High School in 1939.
He learned to fly at Hatboro Airport, and was a licensed mechanic for Pan American Airways in Africa prior to entering the U.S. Army. He served as a Navigator/ Radar Bombardier with the 8th Air Force as a First Lieutenant during World War II.
Jack married his late wife, Dorothy, in 1946 and graduated from Temple as an Accounting Major. He worked for 20 years for SPS in various accounting and systems positions, including Mgr. of Corporate Systems Services and then for ICC in Fort Washington until retiring as vice president in 1986.
After Dot's death from cancer in 1992, Jacked volunteered at Abington Memorial Hospital where he met and married Sharon Mackel in 1995. He was a hospice volunteer, served on the Board of the Ambler YMCA, was Chairman of Boy Scout Troop #3 in Ambler and a Trustee at Calvary United Methodist Church.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughter, Patricia Mitchell (David); his son, Walter (Karen); daughter-in-law, Veronica; five grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his son, Clifford.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Ann's Choice Chapel, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, Pa. The family will receive visitors at the chapel beginning at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 16 Park Ave., Ambler, PA 19002, or to Abington Memorial Hospital Home Care, Hospice Department, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 18, 2019