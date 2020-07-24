1/1
Jon Anthony Latronica
Jon Anthony Latronica, of Quakertown, Pa., previously of Levittown passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. He was 33.

Born in Bristol, Pa. he was a son of Jon and the late Margaret (Falco) Latronica of Quakertown.

He graduated from Quakertown High School in 2005.

Jon's passions included music, Dallas Cowboys, golf, and leather repair tech for his Father's business.

In addition to his father he is survived by brother: Anthony Latronica, nephew: Nico Latronica, aunt: Sarah Carlson of Quakertown and uncle: Robert and aunt: Lou Anne Latronica of Willow Grove and the late grandparents: Carmen and Sally Falco.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Against Heroin, 2109 Clover Mill Road Quakertown, PA 18951.

To view his online obituary please visit the website below.

Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
