Jon William Birks died Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was 67.

Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Jesse and Josephine (Senkow) Birks, and brother of the late Jesse B. Birks Jr.

Jon was a lifelong Bucks County resident. He attended Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, graduated from Millersville University with a B.A. degree, and earned an MBA from Central Michigan University.

Jon wore many hats throughout his working career including production, sales, adjuster, and mail carrier. But the hats he most liked were his Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles caps, or better yet his hunting hat. Jon enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting, fishing and visits to the Jersey shore.

He will be remembered and greatly missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Charles Ahl, his niece, Karen, and nephew, Gregory.

A private Funeral Mass was held at Olde Church of Saint Andrew in Newtown, and interment at Ewing Church Cemetery in Ewing, N.J.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 28, 2020.
