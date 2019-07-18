|
Jonathan R. Bunch of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was 33.
Jonathan was born April 30, 1986 to Robert W., Jr. and Judith (Dutton) Bunch. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Marketing. Jonathan, inspired by his grandmother, also had his real estate license for a brief time.
He enjoyed deer hunting and being outside in nature. Another hobby Jonathan enjoyed was cooking. He also was an animal lover who was very fond of his cat, Ice, whom he shared with his girlfriend Cindy. Jonathan recently owned a business in Philadelphia with Cindy and enjoyed collecting items for their shop. During his free time, Jonathan liked to visit casinos with his girlfriend and relaxing at home with family and friends.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother, Brian Bunch (Dena); his sister, Jaime Deibler (Jeremy); a niece, Jordyn; his girlfriend, Cindy Fairman; and his cat, Ice.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Home, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler PA, 19002, where the visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple University Hospital (include "ICU" on memo line), mail to: Temple Health Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651.
Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Home, Ambler
ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 18, 2019