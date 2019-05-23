|
Joseph A. Bowers of Doylestown passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown. He was 82.
He was the beloved husband and dearest friend for 56 years to Joan Horvath Bowers.
Born in Mount Carmel, Pa., Joe was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine Cero Bowers. After proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force, he earned his Bachelor's degree at Pennsylvania State University. He had a rewarding 38-year career as a computer systems designer, during which he founded his own company, Systems Design and Implementation, Inc.
A longtime resident of Doylestown, Joe was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish. He enjoyed traveling, music, gardening, photography, and sailing.
Joe deeply loved and cared for his family. He was the proud father of Jolene Gercken (Steven) and Joseph Bowers Jr. (Maria), and an inspiring "Pap Pap" to Corinne, Steven, and Grace Gercken, and Natalie and Erica Bowers. He is also survived by his sister, Joan E. Bowers, and was preceded in death by brothers, Leonard and Thomas, and sisters, Margaret Guba, Agnes Bolstrum, Monica Cain and Catherine Brush.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment will follow at Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome remembrances in Joe's name to the .
Published in The Intelligencer on May 23, 2019