Joseph A. Gebhardt, Sr., of Chalfont and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday October 15, 2020. He was 88.

Joe was the husband of the late Marie (Popeck) Gebhardt and is survived by his beloved children Joe Jr. (Carla) and Sharon Hertz (Jim); 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He adored his family who loved him in return especially his great sense of humor.

Joe graduated from St. Nicholas Catholic High School in Wilkes Barre. He was a former Sgt. in the Marine Corps serving during the Korean conflict. He was previously active in the American Legion Post # 0210. His love for the outdoors was shown by volunteering for years as assistant scoutmaster Troop 36 Chalfont. He was also a member of the Order of the Arrow. He loved to hunt and fish, and was also a former member of the Bucks County Fish and Game Club. Joe was a lifetime member of St. Jude Parish, and also a member of the Men of Malvern. Joe will be truly missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend his viewings, 7 to 9 p.m., Monday evening, October 19, 2020 at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave, Chalfont, PA and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 20 at St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave, Chalfont, PA where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Please remember to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Church Building Fund, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914 or the Men of Malvern, Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, PA

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2020.
