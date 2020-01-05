|
Joseph Andrew Martin passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home in Sellersville. He was 56.
Born in Troy, Ohio and raised in New Britain, Pa., Joseph was the son of the late Robert J. Martin and Elizabeth M. (Tyahun) Martin, and brother of the late Thomas J. Martin.
Joseph was a 1981 graduate of Central Bucks West High School and was a welder by trade.
Music was his passion; he spent his free time playing his guitar and writing songs. Joseph and fellow musician Dan Smith founded the band, ARCANE, and recorded a CD titled, EXISTENCE, having recently completed their second album, SUBURBAN RELICS. Joseph also spent time playing hockey and golf.
He is remembered by his family as a kind, loving and caring person.
He is survived his sisters, Susan Harrity (Edward) and Barbara Kelby (Fred); his brother, Dan Martin (Cheryl Ann Pinto); his extended family of nephews, Bryan Harrity, Curtis Harrity (Jessica), Colin Pinto- Martin (Rachel) and Damien Pinto-Martin (Julia); as well as his grand-nephews and grand-nieces, Emmaline Martin, Sullivan Martin, Wesley Martin, Eden Pinto-Martin and Michael Pinto-Martin.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111-2497.
