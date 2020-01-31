|
|
Joseph A. Skripko of Warminster passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was 97.
The beloved husband of the late Anna (Zitkus), Joseph is survived by his loving daughters, Anna Donato (Dennis) of Warrington and Mary Cantamaglia (Michael) of Hatboro; his caring grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, and Joann; cherished great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Eden, and Rowan; and his dear sister, Bernadine Erbe.
Joseph was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country in World War II. He received the Good Conduct, American Theater, and Asian-Pacific Theater Medals as part of his service.
Joseph's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at ManorCare Health Services Huntingdon Valley.
Relatives and friends are invited Joseph's Life Celebration from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to Nativity of Our Lord Church at the address above.
Decker Givnish Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 31, 2020