Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Joseph B. Dixon Jr. Obituary
Joseph B. Dixon Jr. of Sellersville, Pa., and formerly of Hilltown, Pa., passed away suddenly Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home. He was 70.

Born in Quakertown, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph B. Sr. and Edith M. (Johnson) Dixon. He was a 1966 graduate of Pennridge High School.

Joe was a self-employed home and commercial painter in the area for many years. He was still working part time at the time of his passing.

He was a Booster Member of the Forrest Lodge VFW, Post 245, Sellersville. Joe was an avid golfer and pool player. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing on his boat up at Lake Nockamixon.

He is survived by three brothers, John E. Dixon and his wife, Diane, of Pennsburg, Pa., Dennis K. Dixon and his wife, Heather, of Douglassville, Pa., and Richard K. Dixon and his wife, Debra, of Dublin, Pa. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Wilson, and an infant sister, Christine Ann Dixon.

Service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951 or www.lastchanceranch.org

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on July 2, 2019
