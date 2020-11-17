1/
Joseph C. Engart Jr.
Joseph C. Engart Jr.
Horsham - Joseph C. Engart Jr. of Horsham passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 82. He was the husband of the late Linda Engart with whom he had shared 46 years of marriage. Joseph was born in Abington, PA and the son of the late Joseph C. and Marion Engart, Sr.
Joseph is survived by his children; Joseph C. Engart III and his wife Joanie, Lisa Kuntz and Leslie McGuire, his brother, Robert S. Engart, nine grandchildren; Cody, Devon, Brianna, Erica, Megan, Taylor, Joey, Gia and Ava, his great granddaughter Eisley and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lori L. Engart, his granddaughter Sheena M. Hackett and his brother Bruce A. Engart.
Joseph loved spending time with his granddaughter Brianna, they would go shopping at the mall or grab a bite to eat. He had a fondness for his two Cadillacs. He was a dedicated sports fan who especially enjoyed cheering on the Eagles and the Phillies. Joseph spent many years working as a truck driver for Rohm and Haas and finished his career at Auxilium Pharmaceuticals. Joseph also enjoyed taking walks at Horsham Park on a nice day.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Graveside service on Thurs., Nov. 19th at 9:30 am at Neshaminy Warwick Church Cemetery, 1440 West Bristol Rd., Warminster, PA. His Family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro followed by his Memorial Service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph's memory may be made to Abington-Jefferson COVID-19 Better Together Fund.

Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
