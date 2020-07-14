Joseph Charles Mirack passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 91.He was born in Shamokin, Pa. to the late Anthony and Mary Mirack, along with his 11 siblings. Joe attended Saint Edward's elementary school in Shamokin. In 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. He moved to the area in 1956 and was hired by the Fischer and Porter Co., which he retired from after 32 years.Joe was a great provider to his family, working three jobs most of his life. Many knew him as the landscaper for local establishments or the loud character at his favorite coffee shop, Yum-Yum.He is survived by his wife, Norma, with whom he recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary, and their four sons, Joseph (Donna), Vincent (Marie Elena), Anthony (Rebekah), and Michael. In addition to his four sons, Joe enjoyed visits from his three grandchildren, Grace, Anthony and Luke, and two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Jayden Joseph.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Road, Warminster, Pa. Interment will be private.Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,Hatboro