1/1
Joseph Charles Mirack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Charles Mirack passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 91.

He was born in Shamokin, Pa. to the late Anthony and Mary Mirack, along with his 11 siblings. Joe attended Saint Edward's elementary school in Shamokin. In 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. He moved to the area in 1956 and was hired by the Fischer and Porter Co., which he retired from after 32 years.

Joe was a great provider to his family, working three jobs most of his life. Many knew him as the landscaper for local establishments or the loud character at his favorite coffee shop, Yum-Yum.

He is survived by his wife, Norma, with whom he recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary, and their four sons, Joseph (Donna), Vincent (Marie Elena), Anthony (Rebekah), and Michael. In addition to his four sons, Joe enjoyed visits from his three grandchildren, Grace, Anthony and Luke, and two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Jayden Joseph.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Road, Warminster, Pa. Interment will be private.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved