Joseph D'Angelo Jr., died on March 9, 2020 at the Abramson Center for Jewish Life in North Wales. He was 90.
Joseph was the beloved husband of Ann D'Angelo (Guiliano).
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lucy Caruso D'Angelo.
Joe served proudly for seven years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict before eventually earning his Bachelor's Degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.
He led a long career of 42 years with Rapistan Corporation where he retired from the role of Executive Vice President of Sales, a position he worked his way up to with hard work and dedication.
Joe enjoyed countless trips to the beach over the course of his life, and the Jersey Shore was his favorite place to be, especially Wildwood and Brigantine.
The true love of Joe's life was his family and his love and devotion to them was without measure. He touched countless lives and will be missed all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Joe leaves behind his children, Regina Lowrie, of Blue Bell, Joanne Malamud (Dr. Leonard) of Richboro, and Carol Mehaffey (Bill) of Warminster. He also leaves behind his siblings, John D'Angelo (Arlene) and Patricia Schneider (Steve); his grandchildren, Crista Lowrie, Robert Lowrie, Matthew Malamud (Amanda), Michael Malamud, Patrick Mehaffey (Lauren), Kevin Mehaffey (Allison), Daniel Mehaffey (Shannon), and Bryan Mehaffey; and his great grandchildren, Shauna Boyle, Aidan Boyle, Joseph Siwy, Anthony Lowrie, Allysa Lowrie, Maddie Malamud, Lincoln Malamud, Olivia Mehaffey, Avery Mehaffey, Stella Mehaffey, and Maya Mehaffey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sr. Maria Josephine D'Angelo, RSM and Sr. Regina Marie D'Angelo, RSM.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929.
His interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Gwynedd Mercy University, P.O. Box 901, Gwynedd Valley, PA 19437.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 12, 2020