Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
419 Huntingdon Pike
Rockledge, PA 19046
(215) 663-8550
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fecher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Joseph D. Fecher Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Joseph D. Fecher Jr. Obituary
Dr. Joseph D. Fecher Jr., a veterinarian in Huntingdon Valley for more than 50 years, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was 76.

He was the beloved husband of the late Bernadette W. (Sullivan) Fecher for 44 years; brother of Gerald "Jerry" W. Fecher and his wife, Wanda, the late Helen V. Sulock and her husband, the late Joseph, and John "Jack" Fecher and his wife, the late Joy. He also is survived by his life adventure partner, Rose Hinrichs; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; his dedicated staff, Amy Brocke, Kate Kucheruck, Amber Kinckner, and Jan Tomkinson; and Angela Carty, DVM.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, and to his memorial service at 3 p.m. at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 419 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge, PA 19046.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Pearl S. Buck International, 520 Dublin Road, Perkasie, PA 18944.

Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,

Rockledge

www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -