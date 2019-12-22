|
Dr. Joseph D. Fecher Jr., a veterinarian in Huntingdon Valley for more than 50 years, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was 76.
He was the beloved husband of the late Bernadette W. (Sullivan) Fecher for 44 years; brother of Gerald "Jerry" W. Fecher and his wife, Wanda, the late Helen V. Sulock and her husband, the late Joseph, and John "Jack" Fecher and his wife, the late Joy. He also is survived by his life adventure partner, Rose Hinrichs; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; his dedicated staff, Amy Brocke, Kate Kucheruck, Amber Kinckner, and Jan Tomkinson; and Angela Carty, DVM.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, and to his memorial service at 3 p.m. at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 419 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge, PA 19046.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Pearl S. Buck International, 520 Dublin Road, Perkasie, PA 18944.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Rockledge
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 22, 2019