Joseph D. Freeman of Roslyn passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was 89.
He was the husband of Margaret M. (Wallace), and the father of George (Carol), Robert (Sumiyo), Joseph D. Jr., Mary Ann Heston (Charles), Judith D' Entremont (Kevin), Kathleen Lordi (the late Francis), Michael, Thomas (Kathleen) and William (Michelle). He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038, where relatives and friends are invited to his viewing after 9 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.
William R. May Funeral Home,
Glenside ~ North Wales
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 11, 2019