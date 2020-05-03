|
Dr. Joseph David Slick, VMD of Bedminster, Pa. passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Community at Rockhill in Sellersville, Pa., which was his home for the past nine years. He was 93.
Joe is survived by six children, Robin Bendere Slick Symons of Collegeville, Pa., Joseph David Slick Jr. and his wife, Sylvie, of Braselton, Ga., Kim Slick of Dublin, Pa., Jennifer Craig Slick Carter and her husband, the Reverend Bruce Carter, of Collegeville, Pa., Mark Edward Bendere Slick and his wife, Deborah, of Collegeville, Pa., and Elizabeth Slick Hey and her husband, James, of Sellersville, Pa.
Joe was born in Carbondale, Pa. on Oct. 1, 1926, the son of the late Joseph E. and Mary Colluis Slick. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Slick Harvey.
Following the death of his mother when Joe was 2 ½, he went to live with his grandmother, Ellen Slick, in Forest City, Pa. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1944, where he was an All-State basketball player receiving a full athletic scholarship to the University of Scranton.
Joe enlisted in the United States Army Air Force on May 14, 1945. He was a veteran of World War II, where he served as a photographer. At one point, he was the private photographer for General Dwight D. Eisenhower during his visit to Panama. Joe was honorably discharged on Sept. 20, 1946.
Following his years in the service, Joe attended the University of Scranton for one year, Temple University School of Pharmacy for one year, and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree (VMD) from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in 1953.
In 1954, Dr. Slick opened Pennridge Veterinary Hospital for large and small animals in Perkasie, Pa., where he practiced for 57 years! That same year he became a member of the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association, where he later served as president in 1995. He was the founding president of the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Historical Society and a member of the Perkasie Rotary Club for 20 years, where he served as its youngest president in 1965.
In his spare time, Joe enjoyed fishing, gardening, ball room dancing, and was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially of basketball. For many years he rented Pennridge High School gym and organized weekly "pickup" basketball games for men of all ages. He loved to relax and welcome guests to his Fair Winds Farm in Bedminster, Pa. While a resident of Rockhill, he was an avid card player with a group of special friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Community at Rockhill, Sellersville, Pa., at a time yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund of the Community at Rockhill, 3250 State Rd., Sellersville, PA 18960.
