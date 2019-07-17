|
Joseph Ellwood Kirk passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Warminster. He was 89.
He is sadly missed by his wife, Joan, three children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Mr. Kirk was the former president of Willow Grove Bank.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Horsham Friends Meetinghouse, East Road, Horsham, Pa.
Memorial gifts may be made to the or to Ann's Choice Philanthropy Department, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on July 17, 2019