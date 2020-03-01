Home

Joseph F. Burns Obituary
Joseph F. Burns of Warminster passed away at Doylestown Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87.

He was the loving husband of Patricia A. Burns. The couple just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on Jan. 29, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, Joe was a son of the late Joseph and Jane Burns.

Joseph proudly served his country for 31 years. He served in the U.S. Navy for eight years, the Air Force for 13 years, and he spent 10 years on inactive reserve before retiring as Air Force Master Sergeant. Joseph was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroism, the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in combat, and the Air Force Commendation Medal for Outstanding Achievement. Joe spent 15 years as a civil servant and was the air base operability officer for the 913 airlift wing at Willow Grove Military Station in Horsham, Pa.

Joe was a parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Warrington.

In his free time, Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, completing crossword puzzles, and working on his family tree. He also loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles and John Wayne movies, all while writing a book about his life story.

In addition to his wife, Patricia, Joe is survived by his children, Robert Burns (Debra), Catherine Stetto (Robert), Michael Burns, Patricia DiIenno (Dominic), Caroline Biancaniello (John), Michelle Gallagher (Stephen), Theresa Pyrih (Mark), 19 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a brother, John Burns.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Thomas Burns.

Joe will be missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa., where his family will receive friends from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Church at the above address, or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 ().

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 1, 2020
