Joseph F. "Joe" Gasper Jr. of Perkasie, Pa., formerly of Northampton and Bethlehem, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Allentown, Pa., Joe was the son of the late Joseph F., Sr. and Josephine (Nierer) Gasper.
He was the husband of Diane (Drozda) Gasper. They celebrated 44 years of marriage on Sept. 20, 2019.
Joseph proudly retired as a Captain from the United States Air Force on Dec. 1, 1991, after spending 23 and a half years on active duty defending our country. Of those 23 and a half years, he was enlisted for 12 years and was an officer for 11 and a half years.
Joe had many wonderful memories of living and traveling throughout the world (including Vietnam, Germany, Italy, Spain and Israel, just to name a few). Because of his wonderful assignment to Southern Italy, Joe and Diane were extremely fortunate to have traveled to as many as 30 different countries during their two and a half years assignment.
After retiring from the Air Force, Joe began a second career working at Ice City in Allentown and Namco Pool & Patio, where he served as District Manager for the Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland stores. In 1998, Joe began another career in banking, working his way up to Vice President, Director of Compliance, at First Savings Bank of Perkasie, and then was named Vice President, Director of Compliance, at Penn Community Bank, after which he experienced his second retirement in May 2016.
Joseph was very active with Military Veterans and both he and Diane loved attending Veteran's Day ceremonies during the month of November at Arlington National Cemetery and, also, wreath laying each year during the month of December at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington Crossing National Cemetery and Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery throughout the years. Joseph also enjoyed attending oldies concerts (1950s-1960s-1970s music). He especially loved seeing his favorite group, Kenny Vance & The Planatones, with his wife, Diane. Joseph was extremely devoted to his family and will be dearly missed.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Diane; sons, Ryan (Jessica) and Michael; his brothers, Gerry (Bonnie) and Thomas; his sisters, Mary Ann (Neil) and Judy (Michael); his sister-in-law, Louise; his two wonderful, loving grandchildren, Connor and Kaileigh; and several nieces and nephews, as well as, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Frank; mother-in-law, Theresa; brother-in-law, William; and his loving cat, Pebbles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623, in loving memory of Joe.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 24, 2020